The North Port and Charlotte County housing markets were among the Top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains in the second quarter of 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Seven of the top 10 markets are in Florida.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area was ranked fourth with increases of 28.8%, while Punta Gorda was ranked eighth for its gains averaging 27.4%.
The Punta Gorda statistics didn’t surprise Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
“We’ve known that the increases are serious — they are real numbers,” she said. “There are no bargains — and prices are not going down.”
Neuhofer said prices are “stabilizing.” She said overpriced properties “are not moving much.”
There has been an easing of the limited inventory that permeated Southwest Florida markets for months.
Neuhofer said inventory “is not as tight as it was,” but its increases have been modest.
Matt Patterson, a Realtor with The Patterson Group at Keller Williams Realty, was not shocked by the NAR report.
“Three months ago, Punta Gorda was the No. 1 place where people were moving to,” he said.
He attributed the migration to Southwest Florida to the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, North Port, Cape Coral, and Sarasota have been on top,” he said.
Alluding to North Port’s growth, Patterson said the building boom “hit pause when the recession happened, but that obviously has changed.”
He said construction in North Port “is at an all-time high” while inventory “is still very low.”
Patterson said the market has leveled, but not declined.
Speaking with Realtors in other parts of the nation, Patterson said they reported home prices down by as much as 15%. He said that’s not the case in the Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The average time Charlotte and Sarasota counties homes are on the market when listed are “two days to two weeks,” he said.
He said the Venice market is robust, with properties moving within a few weeks.
The current market has presented obstacles to potential new home buyers, however.
The NAR reported that the national median single-family existing home price rose 14.2% annually to $413,500 — the first time it surpassed $400,000.
Also, the NAR reported that housing affordability declined as the mortgage rates went up.
The NAR reported that housing affordability declined as the monthly mortgage payment on a single-family home with a 20% down payment rose nearly a third from the first quarter of this year and by half from a year ago.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.