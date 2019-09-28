NORTH PORT — For South County residents who are curious to meet their local first responders, the opportunity will soon arise.
National Night Out, an annual campaign that promotes partnerships between the community and first responders, will return to North Port.
The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
North Port community policing officer Kristin Voigt noted that the event allows residents to get to know first responders in a positive environment.
“A lot of times, people call because they’re having an emergency or they need help,” she said. “It’s nice for them to know that we’re people, too, and we support our community as much as our community supports us.”
During the event, residents will get to witness North Port Fire Rescue perform a side-by-side burn demonstration. City firefighters will also team up with the air ambulance service, Bayflite, to perform a vehicle extrication drill.
But it doesn’t end there. Residents will also have the chance to see city police officers give a K9 demonstration.
The event will feature displays of emergency vehicles, and training exercises from members of the North Port police and fire departments.
For those who have children attending Sarasota County schools, the district’s internal police force will be available to answer questions about school safety.
While the newly-formed agency hopes to recruit more officers at the event, it mainly seeks to increase trust among students and parents.
“We’re here for them,” said Sarasota County Schools police lieutenant Steve Lorenz. “We don’t want them to worry about getting in trouble when they see us. The majority of the time, if they’re doing something wrong, we’re here to help them.”
