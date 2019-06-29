By JACOB HOAG
Sports Writer
It’s been a long, but successful road for the North Port Fusion U13 travel team.
Each year they’ve built on what they accomplished the year before, culminating in the highest ranking in team history this year. From a No. 6 ranking two years ago, to fourth last year, the Fusion ended this year as the No. 2 team in the USA League.
They opened their season in September with a championship victory in the United Soccer Cup in Plantation, beating many formidable teams from South Florida.
After that they won the majority of their games in the USA League, but were unable to nab the top ranking from Oldsmar FC, despite beating them 3-2 during the season.
The team was then invited to play in the Florida Youth Soccer Association’s State Cup against the upper echelon of Florida talent. They reached the Final Four and finished third in the state.
They finished as the No. 6 ranked team out of 117 Florida teams.
Two players, Isabella Deronsle and Danielle Van Duesen were accepted to play for the Florida State Olympic Pool Team. The State team is where players are chosen to go and represent Region 3 against all other regions in the country in July. From there they get chosen to play for the national teams.
The Fusion U13 team is under the direction of coach Edward Van Duesen, who is in his seventh year with the team.
His philosophy is to coach up ball handling as the top priority. Though this makes for a slow development, he feels it creates a more well-rounded player in the long run.
“The philosophy and training on technical abilities has been the fundamental basis for our improvement,” Van Duesen said. “I have always felt that anything worthwhile isn’t easy and the players willing to do what no one else will do, ultimately will win, no matter what you are trying to achieve in life.
“Training, training, training, there is no substitution.”
Van Duesen believes this upcoming roster may be the best he’s fielded so far.
The team has been invited to play in the FYSA Premiere League for the upcoming season, which is the highest level of play.
The girls will play three to four tournaments during the season as well as league play and the State Cup.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
