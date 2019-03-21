NORTH PORT — This weekend marks the first days of the next 30 years, at least, in the history of North Port and the Atlanta Braves.
Season-ticket holders were already feted to several events at CoolToday Park in West Villages off Tamiami Trail.
Now, everybody has a chance to check out the facilities and — Braves officials hope — become fans of the team.
An open house is set from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the facility — both inside and outside of it.
“There will be all kinds of activities on the plaza. There will be music, bands, DJs, face-painting,” said Mike Dunn, Braves vice president and director of Florida Operations. “Just fun stuff for people to congregate. Then they’ll have the opportunity to come into the ball park ... take pictures and see what it’s all about.”
The Braves are expecting thousands of people will be attending the open house.
And they know the opening game at North Port’s CoolToday Park is already sold out — so at least 6,500 people have seats for the game — along with more than 2,000 buying tickets for berm areas inside the field.
The ballpark and adjoining facilities will be the Spring Training home for the Atlanta Braves and their Grapefruit League games.
The first game is Sunday. Officially, the first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. however, there will be activities well before that happens.
North Port veterans will be unfurling a flag and the national anthem will be conducted “significant to the evolution of the stadium,” Dunn said. “And we’ll recognize veterans.”
The first ceremonial pitch is a tightly guarded secret — until it happens. What we know is: It’s probably not the mayor of Venice nor the mayor of North Port.
All Dunn would say about the first pitch is it’s being thrown by a “Braves legend.”
And while there will be a lot of moving parts Saturday and Sunday at the stadium, most of it will have been set into motion weeks, if not months, prior to the weekend.
Dunn said it is all about “99.9 percent (planned). We can’t plan for the unexpected, but we plan 90, 120, 150 days out in our business,” Dunn said.
And it’s not just what’s going on during the weekend — but what has been taking place the last 16 months since groundbreaking — and before. From the mandatory to the mundane, preparing for traffic control, employee orientation, construction and stadium permitting.
“All those things have been working simultaneously,” he said.
And while a lot of baseball is about numbers — with win-loss records, RBI and ERAs — he’s had to worry about numbers on different topics.
Like?
“The number of people that it takes (for the park); number of paper towel dispensers; number of bolts for the seats,” Dunn said. “It’s mind-boggling.”
Along with the ballpark, it is going to open up a new Atlanta Braves team store, a Tomahawk Tiki Bar (on April 20) and start hosting movie nights and other events for the North Port community.
But it’s mainly about baseball. It’s mainly about Atlanta Braves baseball — a team that captured the National League East division in 2018 and is working toward the improvements toward a goal of returning to the World Series, he said.
“There’s enough fanfare and enough awareness of how the Braves farm system is like ... it’s a very exciting time for the Braves and equally an exciting time for the community and fans. ... we’re on an uptick — and the development all starts right here.”
