Daniella Broslav NPPD Missing

Daniella Broslav was reported missing by her family on Thursday. While the family does not believe she is in immediate danger, they told police that they are concerned about her safety.

NORTH PORT -- Police are saying a women reported missing Thursday has been found safe.

Daniella Broslav, 19, was reported missing by her family on Thursday, according to the North Port Police Department.


