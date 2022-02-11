PORT ST. JOE — North Port’s girls weightlifting team had a strong showing on Thursday at the Class 3A state championships.
Aubrey Jarvis fueled the Bobcats’ eight-place showing in the traditional and second-place finish in the snatch with her pair of state titles in the 169-pound class.
Jarvis totaled 380 pounds in the traditional, which includes the bench press and clean-and-jerk lifts. She finished 15 pounds ahead of second place, thanks to her 185-pound bench and 195-pound clean-and-jerk.
In the snatch, Jarvis cleared 140 pounds to win by 5.
Shantay Reid also took home a title in the snatch, winning hers at Unlimited with a lift of 150 pounds. Reid also placed fifth in the traditional.
Jahniya Desilva was a third Bobcat to place in both categories on Thursday. Competing at 199, she placed sixth in the snatch and seventh in traditional.
Katrina Wilburn (119) wrapped up North Port’s scoring with a ninth-place finish in the snatch.
Venice
Lauren McMahon finished in seventh place in the 101-pound weight class — one spot shy of medaling — as she benched 110 pounds and lifted 120 pounds in the clean and jerk for a 230 pound combined total.
Competing in the 139-pound weight class, Juliana Courville finished 10th with a 145-pound bench press and a 155-pound clean and jerk.
Port Charlotte and Charlotte
In the traditional event, which features bench press and the clean-and-jerk, Port Charlotte finished in a fifth-place tie after duplicate weight issues were settled for official results. Charlotte landed in a four-way tie for ninth.
It was in the inaugural snatch event where the two teams excelled. Port Charlotte just barely edged out Charlotte for third place.
Port Charlotte was led by Tara Yount’s strong dual showing. She won the snatch title in her 199-pound weight class, then finished second in the traditional. Alexa Estevez also stood out in her 139-pound division, taking second in the snatch and third in the traditional.
Angelina Dabney added another second-place finish in the 129-pound snatch competition while Mia Sutler finished eighth in the 101-pound snatch.
Gianna Creola had the best night among the Tarpons, taking third place in both events in the 129-pound class. Maelani Parker nabbed a third in the snatch and fourth in the traditional in the Unlimited division.
Jada Carter, at 183, took third in the snatch and seventh in the traditional. Madison McQueen also nabbed top 10s in both events, finished seventh in the snatch and 10th in the tradition at 101.
Marissa Schuler had a third-place showing, doing her work in the 119-pound traditional category. Allie Miller (169) took fifth in the snatch and Alyssa Bentley finished ninth in the 169-pound traditional competition.
The state weightlifting championships conclude today with Class 1A, featuring Lemon Bay and Imagine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.