NORTH PORT — Rescue Garage, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, retrains and re-homes vulnerable and at-risk dogs, is in desperate need of help to keep operations running.
Silvia McCoy, Rescue Garage founder, said the facility is at capacity right now and without help, they won’t be able to accept any more dogs.
“We need more room, money and volunteers to start with,” McCoy said. “Almost every shelter in our area is full right now.”
All this devastates McCoy to her core. If she can’t take in more dogs, she knows they’ll likely be euthanized. So now, her rescue garage is issuing an urgent cry for help.
Some things specifically needed include: someone with administrative and accounting experience; a volunteer coordinator; dedicated volunteers to help in the kennels and exercising dogs; a driveway and fencing to develop an area for a building; volunteers to help with returning emails, phone calls and messages and most importantly — adopters and fosters.
“We have had all of these things but our economy is hard right now and it’s tough for people to take care of their own much less help others at the same time,” McCoy said. “We will continue to care for our rescues and push forward with whatever resources we can obtain.”
“We have recently received many donations of dog food from the community, be we could use more help,” McCoy said. “We can dream about having a larger facility for these rescue dogs, but honestly, we would really need some large sponsors, or material donations of building supplies.”
The nonprofit also provides educational tools and support, community outreach programs, and advocates on behalf of stable dog ownership and animal welfare issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.