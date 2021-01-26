NORTH PORT — Someone bought a Powerball lottery ticket in North Port that's worth $2 million, according to the Florida Lottery.
The ticket was sold at the Walmart Market Fuel Station, 4884 Stauffenberg Lane, which is near the intersection of Sumter and West Price boulevards.
The numbers were 5-8-17-27-28-14 and drawn Saturday, Jan. 23.
Florida had six winning tickets for that particular drawing, four of which pay $1 and two that pay $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number, which was 3.
The ticket with all the numbers and the Powerball number was sold in New Jersey, and was worth $23.2 million to the winner.
All in all, 43 "second-tier" winners, like the North Port ticket, were sold in 18 states.
Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. If you have the winning ticket, find out how to contact the Florida Lottery office at www.flalottery.com.
Florida is among the top-selling Powerball states in the country since joining the game in 2009, with more than 100.8 million winning tickets totaling more than $2.9 billion in prizes, including 14 jackpot winners.
The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, with an estimated $20 million jackpot.
