NORTH PORT — Home Depot workers recently collaborated with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County recently to paint and refurbish a North Port veteran’s house.
Don Hartland received the work through Habitat’s “A Brush with Kindness” program, according to the nonprofit agency.
The home’s work was funded through the Home Depot Foundation.
“A Brush with Kindness is Habitat’s exterior home painting service that offers pressure washing and painting for income qualified homeowners in need,” Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County said in a statement. “It is Habitat’s intent to help our community’s most vulnerable population revitalize their homes with pride and dignity.”
