People for Trees, Inc., hosted a Tree Fair on Saturday at the North Port Senior Center.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees were available for purchase including sweet gum, American elm, bald cypress, dahoon Holly, slash pine, long leaf pine, pignut hickory and red maple.
Florida master gardeners were on hand to assist patrons with tree selections, with Alice White, People for Trees, Inc. chair, conducting tree walks and talks throughout the day.
The Enchanted Forest included a fairy house contest with cash prizes awarded for best of show in each category of child, teen and adult. Children who attended the event were invited to make their own fairy house at the fair, learn about the many benefits of trees in an interactive “tree walk” and take home a free 1-gallon slash pine tree.
Elaine Silver provided live music and Mr. Ed’s Ice Cream truck was on site for guests to purchase treats and drinks.
Simply Trees conducted tree-climbing demonstrations, with their arborists available to answer any questions about trees, as well as a booth provided by city of North Port representatives from their Environmental Services Department to assist with questions as well.
For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.