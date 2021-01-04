The second annual Polar Dip, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, went swimmingly Saturday at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. With a variety of very "cool" activities, about 45 young attendees enjoyed splashing among ice cubes, throwing snowballs, then warming back up with some hot chocolate.
A chilly dip at North Port's Aquatic Center
