A Dr. Seuss Day Scott Lawson North Port Editor 2 hrs ago Pre-K students at Samantha Hill's class representing "The Lorax" book during a recent play held at Accel Academy in North Port. Johnathon Dare, 3, as one of the "Sam I Am" characters. SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA Scarlett McCampbell, 3, along with her classmates, represented Dr. Seuss "The Hair" book. "Thing 1," times four, at the stage. Harrison Tran, 3, as "Cat in the Hat" during the performance. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Hannah Larson, 1, making her entrance to the show. Frank Igneri, 3, was one of the students of Accel Academy taking part in a recent Dr. Seuss-themed play. Accel Academy presented its third annual school play recently. With the two shows, all the kids and staff danced and sang around the themes of Dr. Seuss books.
