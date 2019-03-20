NORTH PORT - A Chili and Dessert Cook-Off Contest took place at North Port High School parking lot recently to raised funds for Relay for Life North Port.

The Rock Box band was performing live during the event.

Nine different types of chili were offered along with four different desserts.

Relay for Life is April 13 in North Port.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments