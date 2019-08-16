North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.