NORTH PORT — When a project is worth more than $100 million and has a contract for 30 years, there’s a lot of initial history to it coming to fruition.
And yet, it has been a relatively quick turnaround to go from empty acres of old ranchland to the emergence of CoolToday Park in West Villages.
Officials with West Villages first met with officials with the Atlanta Braves at what’s called the Winter Meetings of Major League Baseball in December 2015. That’s what kicked it off.
By March 2016, West Villages President Marty Black was starting to meet with area officials.
That’s when first reactions took place, including from then Sarasota County Business and Economic Development Director Jeff Maultsby.
“We’re fortunate to have the Baltimore Orioles here,” he told the Sun at the time. “If we are able to bring in another iconic brand like the Atlanta Braves, the potential exists to double that impact and spread it out across the county.”
Maultsby is now the assistant superintendent at Sarasota County Schools.
While there was initial thrill at the idea, there was also the daunting talks on who would pay what to make the stadium come to reality.
And there was also competition.
Collier County and Naples made an attempt to lure the Braves, as did Palm Beach on Florida’s East Coast. Those talks continued through late spring, summer and the start of the winter of 2016.
And during that time, other teams scouted — quietly — South Sarasota County. Black told the Sun at the time he couldn’t say who because of nondisclosure agreements, but noted “there have been trips to Arizona.”
According to public records and public statements from other organizations, teams that have glanced away from their current stadiums have included the Milwaukee Brewers in Arizona and Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.
The Braves heard out the ideas from Palm Beach and Collier County, Mike Dunn said. Dunn is the Braves vice president and director of Florida Operations.
“We did our due-diligence,” Dunn said.
In January 2017, the due-diligence was completed and the Braves entered “exclusive negotiations” for what would become CoolToday Park and the associated land in West Villages.
The construction began in October 2017 and a “topping-off” ceremony took place in July.
