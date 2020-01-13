About 30 people participated in a guided kayak tour of Deer Creek Prairie Preserve, organized by North Port's People for Trees on Sunday. Led by Alice White, participants learned about the local flora and fauna. For people who didn't have a kayak, Glass Bottom rentals had vessels available at the launch for a special rate. A second adventure like this will take place in February. For more information, check the People for Trees Facebook page, or peoplefortrees.com.

