A recipe for tasty treats

Jun 24, 2019

Doug Shenk and Todd Sheeler worked with with subzero ice cream and yogurt during a presentation Thursday at North Port Public Library showing off food and science — and how it combines.

Emma and Izabella Goytizolo, 4, watch a presentation on science and food — primarily desserts — held at North Port Public Library on Thursday.

Edward Dunchyk, 8, is mesmerized by portions of experiments involving science and food on Thursday at North Port Public Library.

Leah Solovyanchik, 4, pays attention to the different experiments during the event at North Port Public Library showing off science and food.

Brando Castellana, 18, tries something new for him: ice cream made with liquid nitrogen. He was at a North Port Public Library event showing off science and food.

Anara Dietz, 7, savors the final product of the experiment at North Port Public Library.

North Port Public Library presented a demo mixing science and food on Thursday. Patrons learn the power of liquid nitrogen — and then sampled ice cream made with it.
