NORTH PORT - The Visual & Performing Arts and the North Port High School Dance Department presented the 15th annual Spring Dance Concert on Friday, April 26 at the Performing Arts Center.

The show featured dances choreographed by Heather Nelson, Michelle Slay, the Dance Tech students and Rolando Cabrera.

The event had two sections, "Rhapsody in Blue" and "The Elements."

