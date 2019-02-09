The North Port Chorale is preparing for its Valentines Day concert, “You and the Night and the Music” fill with love songs at the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
Tickets may be purchased and printed online at the NPPAA website or through the box office — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to each performance.
It is located at the Performing Arts Center at North Port, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
