Anna Pawliw-Mariani, of Port Charlotte, an active member of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church and other Ukrainian American clubs and organizations in North Port sponsored a musical “A Tribute of Love to Mother” on the 100th anniversary of her late mother’s birth, and to all mothers who instilled the love of music in their children’s lives.
The event took place Sunday at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center located next to the church at 1078 N. Biscayne Drive.
Fletcher Music Center’s Myra Bold and Carey Price kept some 120 members of audience entertained for nearly two hours, following a delicious and sumptuous buffet brunch prepared and served by Anna Pawliw-Mariani’s friends.
Myra Boyd, of Fletcher Music Center in Port Charlotte, played organ soothing us with “Ave Maria” and Leonard Cohan’s “Alleluia.”
Carey Price, also of Fletcher Music Center, regaled everyone with Broadway tunes like “No Business-Like Show Business” and “Do Re Mi” from “The Sound of Music.”
Also on his repertoire of musical delight were Samba music with “Brazil,” and “Flight of Bumble Bee,” classics like “Coming Around the Mountain,” with audience participating, and Duel Banjo’s, “Lone Ranger” and “Bonanza” themes, “Phantom of the Opera,”
50’s Beach Boys, “Wipe Out” and various Polkas like Pennsylvania Polka, also with audience participation “Roll Out the Barrel” and “Beer Barrel Polka.”
A raffle was also held, and four lucky winners went home with CDs with various themes, made by Fletcher Music Centers.
The invitation by Pawliw-Mariani read: Wonderful music awaits you. This was a musical treat enjoyed by all. Everybody left the event with big smiles on their faces and a memorable day.
•••
Ukrainians in Ukraine and elsewhere commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Chernobyl atomic Power Plant disaster. On April 26, 1986 at 1:23 a.m. local time the explosion took place in one of the blocks of the Chernobyl AES.
Following the explosion and subsequent massive radiation covering large area the cities of Chernobyl and Prypyat were destroyed and remain to this day “closed cities.”
To visit these cities a special permission is needed, or as a member of an official excursion.
Recently, a correspondent of ZIK agency spoke with two surviving “liquidators” who did not realize the dangers of radiation, because the officials did not bother to inform them. and others of the dangers.
One of them, a military pilot, spoke about his role during the hours and days following the explosion, and of his subsequent health problems requiring every day money to buy medications. And he is not alone.
In L’viv Oblast there were 16,000 “Chernobyl veterans.” Now only 6,500 remain, and 75% of them are in dire need for betterment of their situation, because the cost of medications take most of their pensions with very little remaining for daily living expenses.
The ex-pilot said that many local governmental agencies try to help those in need, but more laws on the national level, and more interest of the national officials are urgently needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.