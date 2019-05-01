The North Port High School inaugural Academic Signing Day highlights the academic success of its high school seniors.
The ceremony took place at the school cafeteria on Thursday.
Even though not all the seniors attended the event, there are more than 70 students already committed to a variety of colleges for the 2019-20 academic year.
• Abey Nottingham (South Alabama)
• Alejandro Garcia (FGCU)
• Alexandra Gutierrez (Ringling College of Art and Design)
• Alyssa Colon (FGCU)
• Alyssa D’Amico (University of Tampa)
• Amber Slay (Jacksonville University)
• Angela Chambers (USF)
• Anthony Moccia (FSU)
• Ashley Lowery (Stetson)
• Aubri Pedersen (Ringling College of Art and Design)
• Austin Justice (FGCU)
• Brandy Richard (Palm Beach Atlantic)
• Breanna French (USF)
• Bri Sepulveda (Lindenwood)
• Briana Vidal (FGCU)
• Cami McKinley (Palm Beach Atlantic)
• Cayleen Cramer (Flagler)
• Cristen Cabrera (FGCU)
• Destinee Johnson (Fl. Southern)
• Destiny Hand (UCF)
• Dominick Sylvia (UF)
• Edward Behr (UF)
• Elizabeth Provost-Heron (USF)
• Eric Baker (FSU)
• Gabriel Heredia USFSM
• Gabrielle Correa (Fl. Southerner)
• Haley Perkins (Nova Southern)
• Haley Van Orden (USF)
• Jake Strauss (FGCU)
• Jaun Merced (FIT)
• Jenna Barboe (Nova Southern)
• Johnmart Soto (FGCU)
• Josh Hogue (Ohio State)
• Julia Tatchin (USF)
• Kalee Paige (Fl. Southern)
• Katelynn Hall (Elmhurst College)
• Kelsey Singh (Barry University)
• Kimberly Gonzalez (Nova Southern)
• Kirill Telmanov (Air Force Academy)
• Kody Parsotan (Emery Riddle)
• Kristina Groshev (USF)
• Krizelle Garcia (UCF)
• Kylee Kavanaugh (UF)
• Leon Montgomery (USF)
• Lily Burdick-Perez (LSU)
• Logan Coleman (FAU)
• Lournedjina Noel (Barry University)
• Lukian Bogdanets (UF)
• Malachi Potts (FAU)
• Marielys Gomez (FGCU)
• Matthew Weinberger (FAMU)
• Mia Delapara (Barry University)
• Mitch Tosi (USF)
• Nasir Gladden (Columbia College)
• Nicholas Parisi (FSU)
• Olivia Dahl (Flagler)
• Olivia Leaverton (UF)
• Paige Berlin (USF)
• Paulina Filmanowicz (St. Leo University)
• Riley McEachin (Ringling College of Art and Design)
• Samantha Seyler (USF)
• Samantha Stilwell-Carroll (FGCU)
• Shameka Jean (UCF)
• Sophee Dinardi (UCF)
• Stelyn Smith (FGCU)
• Steven Dvornik (Ringling College of Art and Design)
• Taylor Cooper (USF)
• Teresa Gerrish (USF)
• Trevor Wentz (USF)
• Veronica Franco (USF)
• Wiellyn Mondesir (Nova Southern)
• William Grant (UCF)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.