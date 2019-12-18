NORTH PORT — The Starfish Academy of North Port, a preschool academy, has received more than $10,000 in grants to improve facilities and safety measures at its school.
The largest grant came from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation of Sarasota, which donated more than $9,600 to the local facility.
The money will be used to install security cameras on the campus, and resurface the play area with softer artificial turf. The funds will also be used to install locks on classrooms and build a solid wood playhouse.
The Starfish Academy of North Port, 6929 Outreach Way, also reported receiving a $2,000 grant from the Heron Creek Community Foundation to fund improvements at its school.
The Starfish schools in Sarasota County are operated by the Florida Center for Early Childhood.
“Starfish Academy serves children age six weeks to five years and operates as an inclusion therapy model, where typically developing children and children with special needs learn together and are challenged to meet their individual potential,” its website, www.thefloridacenter.org, explains.
“Highly trained educators work closely with therapists to implement classroom activities that promote growth and development in language, literacy, cognition, motor skills, self-help, and social skills. Expertly trained in child development, our exceptional teachers and staff can identify potential development issues as early as possible.”
For more information about Starfish Academy, visit the website or call Director and Principal Tanya Ruiz at 941-371-8820, ext. 1913.
