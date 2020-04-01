Lazy River Village’s would-be "America’s Got Talent" performers shed their inhibitions when the Pickleball Club hosted Karaoke Night on Feb. 20, before the days of social distancing.
Performing without a net for a change, singers took the mic singly, in duos and trios, or in large unruly gangs to croon, croak and belt out their favorite tunes. Song choices ranged from the traditional, through the rocking and psychedelic ’60s, to the more contemporary. Performances ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous. Highlights included Jim Hutchinson’s "Margaritaville," Elizabeth Sawyer’s "White Rabbit," and Harry Stephens’ "Love Will Keep Us Alive." In a different vein, Rich Donelson led an enthusiastic crew in a stirring and apparently apt version of Garth Brooks’ "I’ve Got Friends in Low Places."
“Karaoke night was a great success and everyone had a fun time,” said this year’s Pickleball Club co-President Diane Gempp. “Everything involving pickleball here at Lazy River is so warm and friendly. I’ve really enjoyed my time here as part of the pickleball community.”
Funds from the 180 tickets sold will help purchase new equipment, pay for repairs and support ongoing activities. A donation has also been made to Lazy River’s Activities Team.
Two days later, it was back to business as usual when many of the club’s members competed in the showpiece February tournament. Daryl Rutt captured first place while Rich Donelson was second and Bob Stokes came in third. Following a fine barbecue and pot-luck lunch, the winners received their awards, including the famous singing pickle for the champion. Daryl plans to display it prominently in his window, evidently in hopes that someone will steal it.
The tournament was organized by co-presidents Diane Gempp and Dennis Gershkoff, aided by Rich Donelson, with Jeanne Knoepfle and Beth Camp at the scoring table. Larry and Elly Price managed the lunch with help from Bob and Sue Bennett, and Butch and Kelly Wells on the barbecues.
Lazy River’s pickleball club is one of the largest in the area, with 171 members. Players have the use of eight courts, and paddles can be provided for newcomers. The round-robin tournaments keep things competitive but beginners are always welcome.
Next up was Lazy River’s Tennis Club, which hosted its annual bake sale fundraiser March 7. Thanks to the contributions of volunteer bakers, who supplemented the club’s own efforts, a record number of pies, tarts, brownies, cakes and cookies were sold. Proceeds help pay for equipment and repairs, and a contribution will be made to the Activities Team.
“We appreciate all the baked donations that made this year’s sale such a success,” said club president Nancy Penoyar. “We are especially grateful for the support we get each year from non-club members.”
