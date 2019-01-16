If learning is a lifelong endeavor, classes are filling for adults in the area with a variety of options.
From SCF-Venice to Ringling College to Suncoast Technical College in North Port, there are a variety of programs for adults.
Suncoast Technical College-North Port opened in 2017 and is working to bring adults to its campus for noncredit classes.
“We’re trying to see what is popular there (in North Port). Yoga, language, photography and we are thinking of cooperating cooking classes,” said Galina Jordan, Suncoast Technical College community outreach and community specialist.
A listing of classes available are at www.suncoast.edu.
“We are one of the largest, biggest and oldest programs. Lifelong learning have been offered for 40 years,” said Danelle Gilberti, program manager, Suncoast Technical College. “We’re trying to develop that part (in North Port.)”
Others involved in lifelong learning encourage adults to get back into the classroom.
Ryan Hale, dean of Academic Affairs at SCF-Venice, said people can take classes as courses.
While people can just take courses, SCF-Venice also has classes to help people improve their job skills.
“If you have someone who is still actively working, we have a lot of credit-bearing certificates. Some of it is face-to-face, some is online courses,” Hale said.
There are many that help, including graphic design support which is a 15-credit hour course.
“We have a lot of those certificates — more than 20 — nearly 30,” he said. “A whole variety of certificates that we offer that boost your existing credentials.”
SCF-Venice is online at www.scf.edu.
In Sarasota, at Ringling College, there is the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College.
Janna Overstreet is the director of the institute.
They run four semesters a year, she said. They offer about 300 courses a year.
The people taking classes are “all ... there just for the joy of learning. Very little homework is involved. We have fantastic instructors.”
She said their instructors come from all backgrounds. The people who retire to the area “choose to donate their time and help out our community,” she said.
Overstreet said the largest event of the year is in November.
But it's not the only one they have. This year, a Cuban artist is coming from Havana to discuss Cuban contemporary art.
“We have a documentary series; we have a discussion group that is called Einstein’s Circle. An expert speaks for an hour and then it’s opened up for discussion for a really robust time,” Overstreet said.
“Every semester is chalked full of a wide variety of courses.”
Information on OLLI is available at www.ringling.edu/olli.
She said they want to make lifelong learning should be available no matter a person’s income bracket.
“You can be involved in lifelong learning and network with people who are also interested in such things,” she said.
There is also OLLI Adventures, an education travel program. In 2019, it will include a trip to the biennieal international art show held in Havana, Cuba in April. It also includes a trip to cross the Atlantic on the Queen Mary II and later, it goes to Sicliy, Italy with a culinary expert in the fall.
“We try to make it a special experience,” she said.
A survey said 65 percent of students have made a friend because of OLLI, she said.
“Many of us want to know that information, we just don’t want any pressure when we’re learning about it,” she said. “Lifelong learning, coupled with social interaction, is the way to improve cognitive health.”
The OLLI is moving into the former Sarasota High School later this year.
“I feel like the manager of an ice cream shop. No matter what humor someone is in when they walk in the door, when they leave, they are happy,” she said. “Our hallways are full of people who are having vibrant conversations of what they just learned about. ... but there’s no pressure to be the smartest person in the room... We offer education for the pure joy of learning.”
