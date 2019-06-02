NORTH PORT — A Venice-based organization providing services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has opened a hub in North Port.
The Loveland Center, which helps disabled adults develop life skills through supported living and employment services, marked the launch of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.
Patrick Guerin III, chief executive officer of the Loveland Center, said he wanted to open a location in North Port after meeting a local man whose son with down syndrome had to take an hour-long bus ride to get to a center where he could receive services. His father said he didn’t travel well in vehicles, and had to stay home.
“That kind of hit home right in my heart and I said, ‘OK, what can we do to help out?’” Guerin said.
The area’s fast-growth, particularly in the West Villages, also made Guerin realize the need for services in North Port.
The Adult Day Training program will help disabled adults find and maintain jobs that will allow them to financially support themselves. The program will also focus on health and wellness, and teach good eating habits.
Dorota Moszczynska, a 29-year-old who participates in the program, spends her Thursdays volunteering with Meals on Wheels, a social services organization that prepares and delivers hot meals to those in need.
The Adult Training program encourages adults, like Moszczynska, to give back to the community. She said she enjoys working with her trainer, Tosha Turner, who has gone with her to wash and dry dishes in the mobile kitchen.
“The skills they learn are very helpful when they get in the workforce, if they want to venture off to that, or if they just want to use their skills at home and help mom and dad,” Turner said. “They follow rules, they know when they get there they have to put their apron or uniform on. It’s teaching them how to follow directions and how to work with each other.”
Trainers also take those in the program to the beach, bowling and shopping.
“We actually help people come in and live their lives the way they want to do it,” Guerin said. “We support them to do things, we don’t do things for them.”
