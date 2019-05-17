NORTH PORT — While police were examining a home they raided on drug allegations Thursday, a postal carrier dropped off a parcel addressed to one of the suspects.
Inside the package: about 4 pounds of marijuana and other items, according to North Port Police.
The house, in the 5600 block of Brickell Lane in North Port, was surrounded by police vehicles around 9 a.m. Thursday and residents in the structure were ordered to come out of the front door.
One person exited immediately, but the other three in the house initially refused to leave. Everyone was out of the house by 10 a.m.
As of Friday, two people were facing drug charges. Both listed their address as the residence.
David Chesser, 19, is facing charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession and having drug equipment. His bond was set at $3,500. He listed his occupation as construction.
Bryan Vanskiver, 24, also listed the home as his residence. He is facing two counts of marijuana possession with intent to sell, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (liquid cocaine) and possession or use of drug equipment. His bond was set at $7,000. He listed his occupation as server.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office records, both men had posted bond by Friday morning.
Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police Department, said more charges are expected to be filed.
"We pulled four people out of the house," he said. "So you can expect more charges to be filed."
The names of the other detained individuals have not been released.
Taylor said while detectives were searching the residence, a box arrived by mail, addressed to VanSkiver.
"It was full of drugs," he said.
In the box was 4 pounds of marijuana, 223 grams of THC wax, 50 THC vaporizers cartridges.
The items confiscated during the raid were two handguns, with extended round magazines, boxes of ammunition, 243 grams of THC wax (also known as "dabs"), 12 grams of cocaine, liquid cocaine, 97 THC cartridges and four pounds of marijuana.
