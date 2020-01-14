"America's Got Talent" finalist and North Port resident Emanne Beasha will be performing Friday night with the Charlotte County Concert Band.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and will be at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
The band's first concert of the new year, "Let Us Entertain You," will be directed by guest conductor Daniel Bowles and feature clarinetist Peter Paschke as the soloist.
"I love doing anything for the community," Emanne said.
She's also excited to have her singing career start at such a young age, so she can build it as she grows older. "I'm following my dreams," she said.
"She will undoubtedly be the star of the evening," said Jay Ward, a tuba player and director of public relations for the band. "We are merely a back-up band that will help Emanne frame her performance ... Anyone who has heard her sing will not forget it."
The 11-year-old opera singer won a Golden Buzzer on NBC's "America's Got Talent" last summer and finished in the top 10.
Friday, Emanne will sing Giacomo Puccini's "O Mio Babbino Caro" and Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," both of which she performed on television. She is also working with the band to possibly sing "Ave Maria."
Since being a finalist on "America's Got Talent," Emanne has traveled the world performing opera, as well as modern pop music in an operatic style.
"Emanne has developed her own style which she refers to as 'Popera,'" said Doug Joyce, a band board member and close family friend of Emanne.
Now living in North Port full time, and still being home schooled, Emanne is looking forward to upcoming performances and travel. She's also hoping to put out some songs for her fans in the near future.
Emanne started singing opera at 7 years old to learn a song for her mom's birthday.
Tickets are available online at www.CharlotteCountyConcertBand.com or at the performing arts center the night of the concert. General admission tickets are $15 online with no assigned seating.
Due to the anticipated crowd size, CCCB highly recommends those who want to see the performance purchase their tickets online before the concert.
