PUNTA GORDA — Through Wednesday, area residents can search high and low for a blue coin with an airplane on it. Oh, and possibly win a free getaway to Key West.
In celebration of Punta Gorda Airport’s 75th anniversary, the airport is hosting a coin treasure hunt contest.
And no, no one gets a treasure map leading to the bright red “X.” Residents actually don’t even have to find a coin to get a chance to win, as the contest is also being held online where participants can submit entries to win. Participants can only submit their name once throughout the contest. The coin does multiply the chance to win by 10, though.
“Keeping your eyes out for a commemorative PGD coin is a fun way for our community to celebrate PGD’s 75th Anniversary with us,” said Marketing & Communications Manager Kaley Miller. “We’re asking successful coin hunters to snap a photo so we can share it online and promote local businesses and destinations.”
PGD is hiding 25 of these bad boys all around the county, from Englewood to Punta Gorda. Coins will be hidden one of two places: well-trafficked or public areas, and a limited number of local businesses and organizations. Participating host locations so far include the Isles Yacht Club, the Punta Gorda Library, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens and the Centennial Bank Punta Gorda Branch.
The Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda will be welcoming treasure hunters during their regular office hours to ask them a trivia question. Once answered, the participant will be entered to win the PGD coin assigned to the club. The Isles Yacht Club is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PGD started as the Punta Gorda Army Airfield in 1943, “which was key to training pilots for oversees duty and contributed to the victory in World War II,” PGD said in a press release.
As of Tuesday morning, the contest has received 15 entries and no coins have been found yet.
The winners will be selected via a random number generator and contacted on or about Oct. 15. Winners must be physically present with verifiable identification to pick up the prize at PGD, Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.