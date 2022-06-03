NORTH PORT - No matter who asked, Walter Alexander didn't hesitate to say, "Can I help?"
For years, the 87-year-old Marine Corps master sergeant and Korean War veteran served North Port and Englewood children through the Tots for Tots program. He also helped the Back Pack Angels, Buffalo Bills Backers, the Jaycees, Special Olympics and the Lions Club.
Alexander recently died at his North Port home.
In his earlier years, Alexander trained as an aviation mechanic in the military — a specialty he would use his entire life, including the day before he died.
In Connecticut, Alexander worked on political campaigns for governors and others. He lobbied Connecticut lawmakers to allow 18-year-olds to vote. It happened.
"He said if you are old enough to join the military, you are old enough to vote," said Alexander's daughter, Suzin, 62, of North Port, who traveled the world with her father.
Alexander worked for Pratt & Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer with global service operations. He moved his family to Iran while he was a quality engineer and aircraft technical representative. That's where Suzin graduated. During the Iran Hostage crisis, his family was ordered to evacuate.
"I worked with the American Red Cross to find my family halfway across the world," recalled Alexander's son, David, 64. "They were under martial law and one of the families to get out safely. They had a friend who insisted he wasn't leaving and was killed."
Alexander then moved the family to Nairobi, Kenya for his job. That's where his daughter Pamela, 58, graduated. The family returned to the U.S. and moved to Sunrise, Florida.
Eventually, Alexander built his own aviation consulting family business WATES, Inc., in Miami for 10 years with his wife, Darlene, and Suzin.
Florida's East Coast began to get too busy, so the family moved to North Port.
That's when Alexander took volunteering to the next level. He joined the local Marine Corps League Detachment 948 assisting at memorial services, flag ceremonies, honor guard, funerals, toys and more. He brought groceries to The Salvation Army food pantry each week weekly for those in need. He bought hundreds of toys and "fresh" batteries for Toys for Tots.
Eighteen years ago, he met Chuck Raposa, a fellow Marine who lived in Venice and gave toys to North Port Social Services through Toys for Tots. Raposa and Alexander went to local businesses and dropped off toy boxes.
They gathered toys and gave them to families in need. Raposa moved to North Port. He convinced North Port Social Services to drop the name North Port Toy Chest and allow the Marine Corps League to get "proper credit" for the toy drives and giveaways.
"For three years, Walter and I participated in the city's Poinsettia Parade in a 35-foot rented float," Raposa said. "We decorated the Toys for Tots float with bicycles and other toys and had huge banners promoting the program. Walt asked how were we going to be able to rent the $1,400 float. I said we needed to collect $100 for local businesses like the Olde World Restaurant, Wings & Rings and PostNet and they all pitched in to support Toys for Tots."
Darlene died, but Walt never lost his dedication to his wife of 59 years.
Raposa said he knew not to call Alexander on a Tuesday because he was busy. Each Monday, Alexander went to North Port Natural Florist and bought flowers. On Tuesdays, he took them to the Sarasota National Cemetery and placed them on Darlene's headstone. He said his love for her would "never die." He also volunteered at the cemetery while he was there.
"He did not show up Monday for the flowers, so a friend checked on him, found Walt had died his home," Raposa said. "He's with Darlene now. I'm so blessed to have known him, he proved the saying 'Once a Marine, always a Marine,' and I called him my dear friend. Love you, Walt."
Alexander's funeral is 11 a.m. June 9 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port with a 2 p.m. military send off to Sarasota National Cemetery.
"Walt said told me he was tired and didn't want to be in charge of Toys for Tots this year," Raposa said. "As he gave me the keys to the storage unit, he hesitated and said: 'But can I help?'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.