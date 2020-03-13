Sarasota and Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed for at least two weeks, per recommendations from Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran Friday.
Both counties were scheduled to begin spring break beginning Monday, March 16. However, on a superintendent's call with the commissioner Friday afternoon, Corcoran advised districts should extend spring break until at least March 27.
That means students would return on Monday, March 30.
According to a press release from Sarasota County Schools, district staff may be called into work the week of the 23rd.
In Charlotte County, online education won't occur during the extra week off, said superintendent Steve Dionisio.
However, should the school closure extend beyond that date, the district will consider options such as Florida Virtual School to continue education.
"We're hopeful we won't have to, because nothing replaces that face-to-face with the teacher," Dionisio said.
During spring break, the district's Champs On Wheels (C.O.W) will visit three specific areas in the community to ensure students have access to meals during break. This will occur during both weeks school is closed, unless the district receives different information from the Department of Education, Dionisio said.
"The leaders of our state who are working with the leading scientists and doctors are taking this virus seriously, and it should be an indicator to us all that we should, too," said Charlotte County school board member Cara Reynolds.
While school is closed, there will be no extracurricular activities in Charlotte County.
In addition, extracurricular activities in Sarasota County, including all in- and out-of-state travel for field trips and athletic purposes, are canceled until further notice, the district advised.
"In this unprecedented moment in time, I applaud Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran for taking proactive and bold steps to keep our community safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Sarasota County school board member Bridget Ziegler said.
With the extra week, Dionisio said he hopes families use the time for what the Commissioner intended the time to be used for.
"We need to be diligent within our mindset in trying to combat [the virus] with good personal hygiene," Dionisio said.
Dionisio acknowledged an extra week of break may be hard for some working parents.
"Just because schools close doesn't mean businesses close," he said. "That's why I think the best case scenario for us is to get kids back in school as soon as possible."
He continued, "I worry more about their safety in that regard. Parents still have to work."
Despite the closure, the SATs scheduled to take place in both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties will still take place as of Friday afternoon.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, residents can call the local health department at 1-866-779-6121.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
