NORTH PORT -- The North Port Little League regular season and playoffs are over, but now the District 16 all-star tournaments are on the horizon.
Practices begin today for the 11-12, 11-year-old and 9-10 teams.
Dave Santimauro will be the 11-12 manager, Matt Valentine is the 11-year old manager and Matt Mitchell is the 9-10 manager. Santimauro led the Tigers to the North Port major division city championship and Battle of the Border championship.
Valentine was the manager of the Rays who finished second in the city regular season and playoffs. Mitchell led the major division Blue Jays to last season's city championship.
The rosters for the three all-star teams will be announced today. The 11-year old and 9-10 year old tournaments will begin June 8. The 11-12 tournament will begin a week later.
All the tournaments will be played at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota and will be double-elimination competitions.
Besides North Port, Venice, Englewood and Sarasota teams will be in the all-star tournaments.
The area traveling teams will be in action over the summer and fall. The Pride 12-year old traveling team, managed by former Rays manager Mike Cooper, is currently involved in tournaments. Cooper is in his third season as the Pride manager. He led the Rays to two North Port Little League major division titles and they also
won the first two Battle of the Border tournaments in 2016 and 2017.
"We're about .500 in our record so far," said Cooper. "We finished second in a tournament in Fort Myers last weekend (May 18-19). We won three games but lost to a very strong team in the finals."
The Pride will be in another tournament this weekend in Sarasota.Most of the players on the Pride team are from North Port but some are from Englewood.
Mitchell also is president of the Rivals travel team organization. There are 10 teams scheduled in the Rivals organization, ranging in ages from 8 to 18.
Anyone wishing to sign up can go online to Florida Rivals facebook and get more information.
"Our oldest team is playing some games now, but the rest of them will begin play in August," Mitchell said.
