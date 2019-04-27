Ongoing, three-week training classes for dogs and their owners hosted by certified master trainer and resident Karen Quillen began April 13 at Gran Paradiso, concluding the last session on April 27.

During the course, Quillen focuses on several topics including motivating dogs to pay attention, the power of owner’s voices, getting dogs to come when called, the differences between stay and wait, games to play and other information.

Quillen hopes to host other training classes at Gran Paradiso in the near future.

