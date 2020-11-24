NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc. has announced the winners of the 2020 Yard of the Year Contest.
Three judges, Susie Cochran, Valerie Ollinger and Lisa Colburn, viewed the gardens Nov. 5. Gardens were judged on curb appeal, design, aesthetic appearance, plant health, maintenance and sustainability. In addition, gardens were not allowed to have any plants on the Florida Invasive Plants list.
Nelson and Jenifer Drouin, John and Cindy Stickelmaier, and Peggy and Bill Byberg are the lucky gardeners. Winners are invited to attend the 55th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 20, when they will be given a 2020 Yard of the Year sign to put in their yard, a framed certificate to put on their wall and a free membership to the Allamanda Garden Club. Winners will also be featured on allamandagardenclub.com, the Facebook page and will be guests on the Chat with Pat Radio Show.
The Drouins
Nelson and Jenifer Drouin moved to North Port from New Hampshire 12 years ago after Nelson retired. He owned a home improvement business, working on all aspects of remodeling homes. Jenifer is a middle school teacher who’s currently teaching from home because of the pandemic.
Nelson didn’t grow up in a family that gardened and only began gardening in earnest after he moved to Florida. Jenifer on the other hand, remembers her family being very interested in gardening. In fact, she said her parents always had a shovel and bucket in the trunk of the car, in case they came upon interesting wildflowers during their travels. She especially remembers their beautiful rock gardens.
Together, Nelson and Jenifer have combined their talents and experiences creating a beautiful property. When driving by their home, we’re immediately drawn to the neat appearance of their yard. A raised bed in the front yard made of decorative blocks is filled with carefully tended ornamental plants. A swath of pink vinca softens the edges. The garden bed is filled with a large variety of shrubs, grasses, succulents and perennials. Red, purple and pink tones are echoed in several areas, providing a harmonious color palette that’s pleasing to the eye. A variety of palm trees anchor each end of the front yard. The beds are well-mulched and weed-free.
Nelson’s do-it-yourself skills can be seen in several projects. The driveway appears to have a line of bricks on each side … but, Nelson created this brick pattern by cutting into the existing cement! This “brick” will never move, or heave and the appearance is impressive. He’s created the same illusion on several smaller raised beds as well.
On the side of the garage, an unusual brown rock mulch called Firelite borders a walkway. When Nelson first saw it, he says he was immediately drawn to it because of its dark colors. It’s apparently a by-product of mining. He uses it near the house where he does not want organic mulches.
Jenifer and Nelson have created an especially private sanctuary in their backyard. Here they’ve established a Safari garden. A life-sized giraffe sets the stage in this new garden, already filled with large tropical elephant ears and palm trees, providing them with a shady oasis. Drive by 4250 Eldron Ave., North Port to see.
The Stickelmaiers
John and Cindy Stickelmaier spent most of their lives in Illinois where they were both avid gardeners. They had a passion for hostas, and their yard was filled with a large collection of these leafy specimen plants they’d accumulated over many years. When they moved to North Port eight years ago, virtually the only things planted around their home were a few palm trees. They soon had their hands in the dirt filling the property with interesting and unusual plants.
Driving down the street toward their home, from a distance, it’s easy to see that gardeners live here. The front yard is filled with a large bed of shrubs, small trees, and succulents in a bed mulched with rocks. A huge prickly pear is loaded with fruit. Red and white-leafed acalyphas create a privacy hedge along one border of the property. The effect is dramatic.
The backyard holds some amazing surprises. Behind a screened lanai, in a shady, palm tree-filled area, the sound of splashing and gushing water draws you closer. In a raised bed that almost fills the backyard, is a pond filled with glittering, colorful fish. Gold, white, red and black patterned koi, several bottom feeders as well as a few sharks dart about as John throws in a handful of food pellets.
The lanai holds a collection of desert roses. A nearby, vine-covered seating area displays a large staghorn fern hanging from chains. Containers featuring succulents, vines, perennials and various plant divisions fill every available space in their back-yard sanctuary.
John and Cindy were excited to purchase the lot next door where they’ve continued to expand their garden. Several large beds anchor the new space. An impressive pencil cactus grows in a pot set on a pedestal made from the stump of a pine. A large screw pine acts as a piece of sculpture. Native, flowering plants attract butterflies and birds that call this property home.
John and Cindy’s gardens have attracted attention in the neighborhood. A neighbor dropped off an article about the Yard of the Year Contest and encouraged them to enter. The local Amazon delivery driver has stopped by to ask for cuttings. Gardeners in the know are aware that they’ve created something special here. Drive by 3164 Broad Ave., North Port to see.
The Bybergs
The Allamanda Garden Club’s Yard of the Year contest focused on “Curb Appeal.” When the judges for the contest went to Peggy and Bill Byberg’s home they quickly saw the challenge the Byberg’s had undertaken to boost the appearance of their double corner lot that bordered not one, but two streets! Their large piece of property is meticulously trimmed and maintained to perfection.
Peggy and Bill moved to North Port from Michigan eight years ago. They say they’d gardened very little before moving to Florida and soon realized how very different gardening would be in this subtropical location. Like many gardeners, they’ve experimented with different kinds of plants, learning what they liked and finding out that others didn’t appeal to them because of maintenance issues.
They fell in love with palm trees, and over time they’ve introduced many. Bill is particularly fond of Bismark and date palms and says he plans to add more. A small coconut palm he planted last year has already put on a substantial amount of growth. Apparently, Bill has figured out the secret to success with palms. Two bottle brush trees, filled with red fuzzy flowers, balance either side of the front yard. They’re Peggy’s favorites. Neatly trimmed bottlebrush bushes in the front entry garden echo the same bright red blooms. The couple planted several different plumeria, an unusual tropical plant they’ve grown to appreciate. Colorful gold dust plants and crotons fill beds along the perimeter of the house. Almost identical potted ponytail palms are carefully placed on the outside of their lanai/pool cage.
Peggy and Bill have mastered some of the essential principles of design: balance and repetition. They’ve created a visually and aesthetically appealing yard. Drive by 3578 N. Cranberry Ave., North Port, to see.
Lisa Colburn is president of the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc., a Sarasota County Master Gardener and a member of Garden Communicators International.
