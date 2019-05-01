NORTH PORT - The Allamanda Garden Club announced its 2019 horticulture scholarships in a news release Monday.
Among the awardees are:
• Shayne McKee of North Port, a first-year graduate student at University of Florida; College of Pharmacy, in Orlando. He was awarded the Valerie Ollinger Scholarship for $2,000.
• Taylor Sorrell of Bonita Springs, a Purdue University (Lafayette, Ind.), sophomore pursuing degrees in agriculture and engineering with a major in agricultural biological engineering. She was awarded the Doris Doersam Scholarship for $2,000.
"Applicants are judged on their aptitude in a field related to horticulture, their academic record, avocational interests, vocational potential and character," the club said in a news release.
It noted it believes in supporting education.
"It's today's students who'll be the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring the preservation of our naturual resources of the planet Earth," it stated.
The Allamanda Garden Club is a 501(c)3 organization based in North Port. For more information, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com
