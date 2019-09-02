Allamanda Garden Club

Pastor Danny Chronister and Jerri Bennett, from Trinity United Methodist Church, sit with Emily Panek from the Allamanda Garden Club, planning on another year of Allamanda Garden Club meetings at the North Port church.

NORTH PORT — As the heat of summer lingers just a bit longer, the gardening season begins — slowing — in the region.

It starts with garden and other clubs starting to gather again.

In North Port, the Allamanda Garden Club has set its first meeting of season.

The garden club meets at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

The guest on that day is Laurel Schiller, owner of Florida Native Plants in Sarasota, and co-author of the book “Natural Florida Landscaping.”

The club meets the fourth Friday of most months September through May. It is a non-profit and has fundraisers for community projects, scholarships for students and school garden grants. For more information, call Emily at 941-423-0743 or Lisa at 207-404-3494 or find it on Facebook Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc. or allamandagardenclub.com.

