Staff Report
NORTH PORT — As the heat of summer lingers just a bit longer, the gardening season begins — slowing — in the region.
It starts with garden and other clubs starting to gather again.
In North Port, the Allamanda Garden Club has set its first meeting of season.
The garden club meets at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.
The guest on that day is Laurel Schiller, owner of Florida Native Plants in Sarasota, and co-author of the book “Natural Florida Landscaping.”
The club meets the fourth Friday of most months September through May. It is a non-profit and has fundraisers for community projects, scholarships for students and school garden grants. For more information, call Emily at 941-423-0743 or Lisa at 207-404-3494 or find it on Facebook Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc. or allamandagardenclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.