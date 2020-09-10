The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port received a proclamation from the City of North Port, commemorating the group's 55th anniversary.
District 5 Commissioner Jill Luke presented the proclamation to Emily Panek, longtime member and past president of the club.
The Allamanda Garden Club was founded in 1965, just six years after North Port Charlotte was incorporated and the population of the city was less than 2,000. The club was focused on giving back to the community from the start.
It promoted beautification around city buildings, sponsored holiday decorating contests and planted trees throughout the city. Members sold plants to encourage others to embellish their yards. Speakers at monthly meetings educated participants about all aspects of gardening in Southwest Florida.
For many years, the Allamanda Garden Club was part of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. During that time the club was instrumental in erecting a Blue Star Memorial Marker to honor men and women who served in the military. It is located on the Tamiami Trail not far from the library. The city of North Port has been designated as a Tree City because of the efforts of The Allamanda Garden Club.
The Allamanda Garden Club was incorporated in 2018 as a nonprofit, charitable organization. It continues to support projects and organizations that benefit the community of North Port. In 2020 the club gave science and horticulture books to three schools, donated to area charitable organizations and gave two $2,500 scholarships to college students majoring in horticulture-related fields.
The club meets monthly, membership has grown to over 80 members and they continue to provide programs that inspire.
Throughout the years, the club held a series of Yard of the Month contests. To commemorate the 55th Anniversary, the garden club is sponsoring a Yard of the Year contest and will choose three winners who have beautiful front yards with curb appeal. The application and guidelines can be found at allamandagardenclub.com. For more information, call Emily Panek, committee chair at 941-423-0743.
