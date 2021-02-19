NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has been working to raise funds to restore the Blue Star Memorial Marker at Pan American Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.

On Feb. 12, Tom Stelling of Historical Marker Restorations was on site. He went to work stripping, priming and repainting the sign. Landscaping the area surrounding the memorial is the next step in restoring dignity to the site that honors all veterans who have served in the armed forces.

To learn how to assist the club with this restoration project, go to allamandagardenclub.com and click on the Blue Star Memorial link, or send an email to info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.

