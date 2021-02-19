NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has been working to raise funds to restore the Blue Star Memorial Marker at Pan American Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
On Feb. 12, Tom Stelling of Historical Marker Restorations was on site. He went to work stripping, priming and repainting the sign. Landscaping the area surrounding the memorial is the next step in restoring dignity to the site that honors all veterans who have served in the armed forces.
To learn how to assist the club with this restoration project, go to allamandagardenclub.com and click on the Blue Star Memorial link, or send an email to info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.