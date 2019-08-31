No rum

SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

Operations manager of Alligator Bay Distillers Ben Voss said he and his brother, Alex, plan to board up the distillery with this wood panel and cross out Irma and replace it with Dorian.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

By BRIANNA KWASNIK

Staff Writer

PUNTA GORDA — Alligator Bay Distillers in Punta Gorda is opening its distillery today so residents can fill jugs of water for free.

On the distillery’s Facebook page, owner Alex Voss wrote that he understood many grocery stores were out of water.

He said the distillery will be open to residents to fill up jugs of water from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

The distillery has reverse osmosis water available from a machine that holds 5,000 gallons of water.

Operations manager Ben Voss said he was surprised by the attention and appreciation the post has received involving what he thought was only a small gesture.

He said he expects a lot of people will show up at the distillery today based on the Facebook response.

The distillery is at 25522 Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.

