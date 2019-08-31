By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Alligator Bay Distillers in Punta Gorda is opening its distillery today so residents can fill jugs of water for free.
On the distillery’s Facebook page, owner Alex Voss wrote that he understood many grocery stores were out of water.
He said the distillery will be open to residents to fill up jugs of water from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The distillery has reverse osmosis water available from a machine that holds 5,000 gallons of water.
Operations manager Ben Voss said he was surprised by the attention and appreciation the post has received involving what he thought was only a small gesture.
He said he expects a lot of people will show up at the distillery today based on the Facebook response.
The distillery is at 25522 Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
