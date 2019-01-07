WEST VILLAGES — IslandWalk resident Ted Fitch knows how fast alligators can show up in bodies of water in Florida.
Fitch has lived in IslandWalk full time since 2014, but has been coming to Florida since 2008. A video that Fitch took in late December shows how fast and how far gators can move.
Fitch says he wants the video to serve as an example of how dangerous they can be.
In the video, a pair of sandhill cranes are walking and extending their wings. When one of the cranes folds its wings up, an alligator comes out of the water in an attempt to grab a crane. Both cranes in the video manage to escape, but the video shows how quickly alligators can move.
The video also illustrates that alligators are ambush predators that will take advantage of prey animals that get too close to the water.
"We have so many visitors that don't realize how fast (alligators are)," Fitch said.
Fitch is an avid fisherman and has had his own encounters with the reptiles. Because of this, he is cautious when he's out behind his home. He added that when he fishes, if he sees an alligator, he'll put away his rod and leave.
Along with maintaining his distance, he tries to warn neighbors and visitors to be mindful of the gators, saying that he tells people to keep back 10 feet from the edge of the water.
Fitch said that there have been at least two occasions in the past where he had to warn teenagers to not antagonize or get near the alligators while in the neighborhood.
Gators are just one of the many wildlife species that may be a bit frightening to those who are new to Florida. This subtropical paradise is home to 20 million people, but also to panthers, bears, coyotes, bobcats, snakes — and of course, alligators.
While many newcomers react with fear, those who have lived in Florida for years usually treasure sightings of these animals. They know that any of them can hurt you, but unless you do something to provoke them, attacks are incredibly rare. Fear is replaced with wonder and admiration.
Longtime residents also know that as more people pour in and more wild habitats become suburban developments, encounters with the wildlife - which were here before us - can become less common.
Still, alligators are found in all 67 counties in Florida. They are most active from April to June, when courting and mating season begins. During this time, gators can accidentally end up in pools or in neighborhoods.
Brian Norris, public information officer for The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, recommends that residents or visitors should call FWC to have the alligator safely removed.
Norris says that while alligator activity slows in the winter residents and visitors should still be vigilant — there is still a possibility for an encounter.
"We always recommend there may be a gator," Norris said.
Norris added that those who may be out walking or near bodies of water should be cautious near the water's edge, especially during dawn and dusk hours when alligators are active.
The FWC's website recommends that people not swim at night to minimize attacks, and to be mindful near bodies of water.
Norris extends this warning to small animals like dogs that may be walked near the shore of a pond, he says that owners should be cautious when walking pets near bodies of water.
As for saving pets, while it may be hard, he does recommend not getting between a gator and its prey in order to minimize injuries.
The FWC's website does mention that pet owners should not let their dogs or other pets swim or drink from fresh bodies of water, as the activity could attract gators.
However, Norris also notes that unprovoked attacks are uncommon, and are usually the cause of an alligator losing its fear of humans or due to humans not being cautious.
"Gators are afraid (of humans) and won't approach you," Norris said.
But once they become accustomed to humans feeding them and lose their fear, that is what leads to nuisance alligators. Norris explained that even if people are feeding other animals in the environment, it can also lead to gators eating food that is thrown.
He added that by feeding alligators, residents and visitors are just shortening the life of the animal, because it will result in FWC removing the alligator.
For FWC to remove what is known as a nuisance alligator, it has to be over 4 feet long and have either attacked a human or animal, or is now coming closer to humans.
In the state of Florida, it is illegal to not only feed alligators, but also touch, harass or hunt alligators. Alligators can be hunted, but only during hunting season and with the proper permits from FWC.
Norris says the best course of action for residents and visitors is to keep their distance and observe from far away.
As for Fitch in IslandWalk, he plans to continue to exercise caution and work to keep his neighbors and visitors informed of how quickly the animals can move.
"Visitors (are) awed, but you have to have respect," Fitch said.
If you see a gator that is in a residential area and is approaching homes, pools or any other areas humans frequent — or has already attacked a domestic animal — call the FWC nuisance alligator hotline: 866-392-4286.
To learn more about alligators or other wildlife in Florida visit MyFWC.com.
