NORTH PORT — Locals who are looking to create better communities through leadership, partnership and friendship can join a local group that has been operating for more than 100 years to help meet local needs.
Altrusa is an international nonprofit organization making local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
There is a movement now to establish an Altrusa group in the Port Charlotte and North Port region.
The organization was founded in 1917 as a women’s civic organization. Since then, it has grown to include many countries and has representation in the United Nations.
Today, most members are women, but men are welcome and invited to join, too. Members come from all backgrounds and age groups.
Altrusa is a network of clubs and each club is free to determine its own service projects and fundraising efforts that will best meet local needs.
The Altrusa International Foundation was established in 1962 as the charitable arm of Altrusa International with the goal of funding community services and leadership programs. The foundation has given more than $3 million in community service grants and educational scholarships and 91 percent of the Foundation’s income goes back to local communities.
In the last five years, Altrusa International Foundation has distributed more than $350,000 to support local community service projects, distributed $34,000 to communities in the wake of natural disasters, granted $47,000 in educational scholarships and more.
Altrusa is holding a series of open membership meetings for its newest edition.
The first meeting will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 in the Community Room at Busey Bank, located at 1490 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
To RSVP for the membership meetings, email Kathy Jackson at kgjackson@cinci.rr.com.
To find out more about what Altrusa members are doing to serve the local community and communities around the world, go to www.altrusa.org or call Jackson at 513-225-7329.
