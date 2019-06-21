Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Ham radio enthusiasts will participate in a national, annual field day beginning today through Sunday.
The 24-hour event has groups of enthusiasts gathering to try to reach other ham radio operators across the country and the globe.
The groups also compete for points for the transmissions they collect during the event.
Field day acts as a test for how well the radio operators respond during a simulated emergency. Ham radio operates independently of internet and cellphones.
The events are free and open to those who are interested.
Here are some happening in the region:
• Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (Venice)
Starting at 2 p.m. the group will begin its transmissions at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 1200 Harbor Drive, S. Venice. Visit www.tamiamiarc.org to learn more about the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club.
• North Port Amateur Radio Club
The North Port Amateur Radio Club will start its own broadcasting at 2 p.m., and includes a picnic and gathering of members. The North Port Amateur Radio Club will broadcast from the field adjacent to North Port Fire Station, 4980 City Center Boulevard, North Port. Visit www.w4npt.org for more information.
• Englewood Amateur Radio Society
EARS will broadcast at 2 p.m. from the South Gulf Cove Pavilion Home Owners Association and Office Facility, 14859 Ingraham Boulevard, Englewood. For more information visit: www.earsradioclub.org.
• Peace River Radio Association (Punta Gorda)
Peace River Radio Association will participate at Punta Gorda Boat Club at 2 pm through Sunday at 1 pm (24 hours), 802 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda. For more: www.prra.club/
Other events will be occurring throughout the area and are open to those who want to learn more. For more information on amateur radio: www.arrl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.