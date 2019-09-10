Emanne on the big screen

NORTH PORT — Emanne Beasha’s journey on “America’s Got Talent” continues tonight at 8 p.m.

Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will host a watch party for the young opera singer.

Emanne, 10, will perform for her place in the finals, with results airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke is organizing the watch party tonight at Olde World. Luke says that she is encouraging those who are attending to bring unicorns in support of Emanne.

Following tonight’s show at 10 p.m. voting for “America’s Got Talent” begins and will remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Voting takes place either via the AGT official app or by going online to www.nbc.com/agtvote or, if you have an Xfinity X1 remote, by saying “vote for AGT.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs on NBC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The “America’s Got Talent” final will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

