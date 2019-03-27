NORTH PORT — The American Legion recently turned 100 and the North Port post is planning a blow-out celebration to acknowledge its first century
American Legion Post 254, which has 260 members, is hosting a barbecue, concert and other festivities at its grounds, located at 6648 Taneytown Street, Saturday.
The public is invited. There is a nominal charge for the meal.
The American Legion was founded in Paris in March 1919.
Military officials who were concerned that servicemen — delayed in their return home from Europe after World War I, were getting into mischief — helped form the association to occupy the time of the men. A later constitution was written up in St. Louis in May 1919.
Today, the organization, which has nearly 2 million members, has its headquarters in Indianapolis.
It advocates for active service members and veterans of all branches of the armed forces.
"We expect about a thousand people to be on hand Saturday," American Legion Post 254 Adjutant Skip Felicita said. "We just pray it doesn't rain."
Felicita said it is a chance for the public to see the post facility and, just perhaps, explore joining the group.
"Plus, we're going to have a really good time," he said.
Performing on stage will be Maiden Cane and the Dave Chastain Band.
The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
