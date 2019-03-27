North Port veterans group donates to kids

Volunteers and students check out backpacks being distributed for North Port-area students at American Legion Post 254 in North Port. The post is hosting a party Saturday to honor the century of existence of the American Legion. 

 Scott Lawson North Port Editor

NORTH PORT — The American Legion recently turned 100 and the North Port post is planning a blow-out celebration to acknowledge its first century

American Legion Post 254, which has 260 members, is hosting a barbecue, concert and other festivities at its grounds, located at 6648 Taneytown Street, Saturday.

The public is invited. There is a nominal charge for the meal.

The American Legion was founded in Paris in March 1919. 

Military officials who were concerned that servicemen — delayed in their return home from Europe after World War I, were getting into mischief — helped form the association to occupy the time of the men. A later constitution was written up in St. Louis in May 1919. 

Today, the organization, which has nearly 2 million members, has its headquarters in Indianapolis.

It advocates for active service members and veterans of all branches of the armed forces.

"We expect about a thousand people to be on hand Saturday," American Legion Post 254 Adjutant Skip Felicita said.  "We just pray it doesn't rain."

Felicita said it is a chance for the public to see the post facility and, just perhaps, explore joining the group.

"Plus, we're going to have a really good time," he said.

Performing on stage will be Maiden Cane and the Dave Chastain Band.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments