The American Legion recently turned 100 and the North Port American Legion Post 254 celebrated with a Rock Festival that drew hundreds.

Maiden Cane, Redline and the Dave Chastain Band played live music for the crowd.

There were raffles, prizes and food. More than 30 volunteers helped with the event that raised money for local veterans causes.

Military officials who were concerned that servicemen — delayed in their return home from Europe after World War I, were getting into mischief — helped form the association to occupy the time of the men. A constitution was written up in St. Louis in May 1919.

The organization now has nearly 2 million members.

It advocates for active service members and veterans of all branches of the armed forces.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments