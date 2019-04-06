The American Legion recently turned 100 and the North Port American Legion Post 254 celebrated with a Rock Festival that drew hundreds.
Maiden Cane, Redline and the Dave Chastain Band played live music for the crowd.
There were raffles, prizes and food. More than 30 volunteers helped with the event that raised money for local veterans causes.
Military officials who were concerned that servicemen — delayed in their return home from Europe after World War I, were getting into mischief — helped form the association to occupy the time of the men. A constitution was written up in St. Louis in May 1919.
The organization now has nearly 2 million members.
It advocates for active service members and veterans of all branches of the armed forces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.