SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board granted its Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby a one-year contract extension soon after his assistant complained of sexual harassment — and two members of the board are outraged they didn't know before the vote.
Superintendent Todd Bowden and School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker reportedly knew about the accusations, but did not make the rest of the board aware before they voted to approved Maultsby's contract at an April 16 meeting.
Maultsby has been accused of sending his assistant Cheraina Bonner suggestive text messages, which included an early morning Christmas video where he seemed to be drunkenly serenading her. The text messages obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office also showed Maultsby repeatedly telling Bonner he loved and missed her.
Bonner would later receive a text from Maultsby on March 18 that read, "Stitches (snitches) get stitches..." along with a link to a New York Times story about a South African politician who was arrested in the killing of a whistle-blower.
Maultsby was placed on paid administrative leave June 18 pending an investigation into the allegations.
School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson were outraged that they had agreed to approve Maultsby's contract without knowing about the accusations.
They noted that Bowden and Zucker both had a responsibility to notify the rest of the board.
"We should've been made aware of this issue before we renewed his contract because now he's sitting at home getting paid and we had board members and administration who knew," Robinson said. "Their job is to inform us and they did not inform us."
Ziegler said the vote on the contract extension could have been postponed, adding that many community members have expressed their disapproval of the board's decision.
"I share in the frustration and the concern, and I can't speak in any more detail given the ongoing investigation, but at that conclusion I do look forward to addressing these issues," Ziegler said.
Bowden denied knowing the seriousness of the allegations, and argued that it was "inappropriate" to make assumptions about what had occurred while the investigation is underway.
"Once the report is released, I'd be more than happy to walk you through a timeline, but for you to assume that I had information that would have impacted your decision to renew or not renew that contract at the time it went through you is an assumption that will not be supported by fact," Bowden said.
Zucker added that she was the one who reported the alleged misconduct, so that the situation could be addressed.
"It's really something when you do the right thing and you get slammed all over the place for it. … I'm being called a liar and I'm being vilified because I stepped forward and helped one of our employees," Zucker said.
A complaint, however, was also filed against Bowden and a member of the district's human resources department over their handling of the allegations.
School Board member Shirley Brown noted that the results of the investigation would reveal when Bowden and Zucker became aware of the allegations and whether procedure was followed.
Bowden, who hired Maultsby, has also faced sexual harassment allegations in the past, but was cleared following an investigation.
Although Maultsby remains under investigation, Robinson said approving his contract extension sends the wrong message to district employees who have experienced sexual harassment.
"I feel bad now because what's going to happen is people will not come forward," Robinson said. "We have a history since our superintendent's been on board of people being harassed and threatened. Now, the message is not only does the superintendent not care, but the board doesn't either."
