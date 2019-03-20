AMVETS Post 312 in North Port teamed up with Cranberry Elementary School and North Port High School’s Navy JROTC to raise a new flag at the elementary school.
The former flag was taken down and will be retired in a future ceremony, according to Sarasota County Schools.
The district said the new flag was given by the AMVETS Post as a “generous donation.”
