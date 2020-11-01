The annual Sweetheart Ball, hosted by the city of North Port and its Parks & Recreation Department, was held Oct. 23 at the George Mullen Activity Center. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures attended the event, proudly accompanied their little sweethearts, kindergarten to through sixth grade, to a night of dancing, and lots of fun. New this year a sensory-friendly area, sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments