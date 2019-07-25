^pBy ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission continued the process for approval of index map changes to the West Villages.
The West Villages Improvement District has been working to change its index map, a process that began in March. The Tuesday night meeting was a second read for the items.
The changes to the index map deal primarily with boundaries and the annexation of 44 acres of land along U.S. 41 and River Road.
The 44 acres are located at the corner of U.S. 41 and River Road. The process to annex the parcel of land began in November 2018.
On Tuesday, West Villages Improvement District Chairman Marty Black told the commission that the annexation could take over a year because it’s currently county property. Black suggested the City Commission enter an interlocal agreement with Sarasota County to speed up the process.
The City Commission did not comment on its plans to deal with the county and the changeover of land.
Another concern on Tuesday was the taxation of land in the West Villages. Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell had taken issues with the land that could not be taxed as a loss for the city.
While the 44 acres along River Road can be taxed, there are several pieces of property that would be exempt from taxation due to the types of buildings. One such example mentioned during the July 11 meeting was CoolToday Park — part of CoolToday Park can be taxed, as it’s listed under a county park.
Several other parcels of land in the West Villages cannot be taxed, and includes the hospital site, a future school site and land owned by the Diocese of Venice.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone took issue with the School Board land — and Black’s comments on letting the district decide what they want to do.
Currently Sarasota County Schools is looking to purchase property in the West Villages and was eyeing an area in Village G, which stretches west toward Englewood.
Carusone felt the school would not serve North Port, but be more enticing for Englewood students.
Commissioner Jill Luke said the school district could give up some land.
Black explained that’s why the district wants the 44 acres of land.
One of the biggest problems the City Commission had with the change of the land was the loss of land.
McDowell expressed concerns about the possibility losing so much land. Her biggest concern was due to the land that could not be taxed.
McDowell attempted to have the index map amended to include 250 to 300 additional acres set aside in Village E. Village E is west of U.S. 41 and is bordered by River Road.
McDowell’s amended motion was shot down 3 to 2 with Mayor Chris Hanks along with commissioners Pete Emrich and Jill Luke dissenting.
Both Luke and Emrich explained they could not support a motion without any information, and without any studies done. Luke also expressed concern that just because the index map has been changed multiple times, it does not mean they can just change it without any studies.
Carusone said the land in the West Villages will be dictated by the market demand, and if there will be more retail and commercial added depends on how things will go. Hanks added that the brick and mortar store was dying and they had to look ahead.
The original motion to approve the index map as presented passed with McDowell dissenting.
