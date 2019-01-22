topical 'Anything Goes' at art center SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA “The Red Door” by Carol Dawkins received honorable mention Friday night at the North Port Art Center. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Honorable mention was presented to Wayne Harshberger for “Sea Critter” on Friday night at the North Port Art Center during its exhibition “Anything Goes.” SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA “Sisters” by Kathleen Wilke received honorable mention during the “Anything Goes” exhibition at North Port Art Center. Victor Gartner received first place in the 3-D category for “Junkyard Phoenix” on Friday at North Port Art Center during its “Anything Goes” Member’s Only exhibition. “Life on the Lake,” a mixed-media piece by Deborah Borner, received second place on Friday night at North Port Art Center. SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA Carol Wilton with “Man and His Toy” received third place in the 2-D category. “Pursuit” by Victor Gartner received the People’s Choice award at North Port Art Center’s “Anything Goes.” SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA The pastel “Night Bringer” by Talarah Lasrich was awarded honorable mention. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA “British Leather,” an acrylic by Vickie Randall, received honorable mention Friday night at North Port Art Center. Pauline Stickler received the Dr. Jeffre Price, D.C. /Show Sponsor’s Award for “British Pub.” Barbara Archer-Baldwin received second place in the professional category with “The Demo-Just Starting” at North Port Art Center’s “Anything Goes” exhibition on Friday night. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The North Port Art Center hosted the Artist Reception for the member’s exhibit “Anything Goes” on Friday night. Artist Fran Mangiano was the judge for the show. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Fran Mangiano Art Center Artist North Port × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Sears Hometown Store 455 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-7777 Pet Haven 22700 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-0332 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Eryk's Remodeling Inc 239-682-2758 City Of North Port Parks & Rec. 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-7207 Lemon Bay Glass 2840 Ave Of The Americas, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-1281 Website Stern & Bruns Garage 1590 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-2905 Website Punta Gorda Farmers Market Taylor St at W Olympia Ave , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-391-4856 Website Country Hound Cafe Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Rd # 530, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7767 Website Larry Taylor Funeral And Cremation Services 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Website Shoreline Lumber Inc 10871 Kelly Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 239-267-6857 Website Microtel 4056 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-6339 Website Illusions Salon 156 Booth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5777 Website Sun Newspapers - Classified 866-463-1638 Website Riverwood Golf Club 4100 Riverwood Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-764-6661 Website Maple Leaf Est Cntr 2100 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-1666 Ruud 941-468-4956 Quality Boats 3340 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-698-1444 Website Ear-Tronics Hearing Health Care Centers 3095 S Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-0464 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.