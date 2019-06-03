NORTH PORT - Issues surrounding the new city Aquatic Center will take center stage at Thursday's special meeting of the North Port City Commission.
Although the center will not open until sometime in July, two issues dealing with it are slated for a vote at the meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.
First, the commission will be asked to authorize $498,146 to construct a new parking lot at the center.
Second, the commissioners will consider a public donation program. Trees, benches, pavers and nautical plaques will be available.
To have a name inscribed on a starfish plaque will be $150. A fish plaque is $300; a sea turtle goes for $500 and a manta ray would cost $1,000.
Paver prices have not been disclosed.
The new Aquatic Center is being constructed adjacent to the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Blvd.
